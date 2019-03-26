LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorney Michael Avenatti’s arrest on federal charges is a sharp reversal of fortune for a man who was considering a run for president last year.

Avenatti’s arrest Monday came just over a year after he rose to prominence representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Donald Trump.

Avenatti was charged with allegedly trying to extort up to million from Nike and bilking settlement funds from a client. He also faces a bank fraud charge.

Avenatti says he is confident he will be “fully exonerated.”

He was released on ,000 bond after a brief court appearance in New York.

If convicted of the charges in California and New York, Avenatti could face up to nearly 100 years in prison.