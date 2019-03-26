LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government says Parliament’s decision to take control of the stalled process of leaving the European Union underscores the need for lawmakers to approve her twice-defeated deal.

The House of Commons voted Monday to take control of the parliamentary timetable on Wednesday so lawmakers can vote on alternatives to the withdrawal agreement May negotiated with the EU. The government usually controls the scheduling of votes in Parliament.

But Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC on Tuesday that the government won’t “pre-commit” to accepting the option backed by lawmakers.

Hancock says lawmakers should support the prime minister’s agreement because “the best way through this impasse is the one deal that’s been negotiated with the EU.”

