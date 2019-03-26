TAIPEI (The China Post) – According to the latest poll published by Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) on March 25, the support rate of former premier Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is 55.1 percent and 26 percent, respectively. The 29.1 percent gap between the two candidates suggests that Tsai’s recent all-out effort to lift her campaign’s momentum still lacks public support.

The poll also highlights that 32 percent of respondents are satisfied with Tsai’s administration, even though up to 54 percent disapprove her strategy.

On the other hand, according to Yu Ying-lung (游盈隆), chairman of the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF), up to 66 percent respondents don’t think Tsai could successfully seek re-election while 26 percent remain optimistic.

As for the satisfaction rate on the Cabinet run by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Yu said that 48 percent are satisfied while 36 percent are unsatisfied by the government’s agenda.

The poll, conducted by TPOF through Focus Survey Research (山水民意研究公司) has a 95-percent confidence interval and a 2.98-percent margin error. It was by phone on March 18-19 and successfully collected answers from 1,073 adults around Taiwan.