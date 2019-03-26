民進黨黨內初選提民已於上周展開，而外傳國民黨 4 月中將啟動黨內初選提名，有意徵召韓國瑜領表參選。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) kickstarted its primary election last week amid reports that the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) intends to select Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) by mid-April.

對此台灣民意基金會於 3月25日公布最新民調，有 6 成台灣民眾不支持韓國瑜選總統。

A poll published on March 25 by Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF), however, shows that 60 percent of Taiwanese might not support such option.

台灣民意基金會針對「您支持或不支持韓國瑜投入下一屆總統大選？」做民意調查，結果顯示，非常支持占 17.2％ 、 17.0％ 還算支持、 3.4％ 沒意見、 20.0％ 不太支持， 40.0％ 一點也不支持，換言之，在這些選民當中，有 3 成 4 的人支持韓國瑜選總統，卻高達 6 成的人並不支持。

According to the survey, 17.2 percent of respondents are highly supportive of Han running for president and 17 percent are supportive, while 20 percent are unsupportive, and 40 percent are highly unsupportive. In other words, Han’s support rate for not taking part in the election might be as high as 60 percent.

基金會董事長游盈隆分析出主要原因，鼓吹韓國瑜參選下一任總統的人只是少數人。

Yu Ying-lung (游盈隆), chairman of the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF), concluded that those supporting Han are only a “minority.”

並解釋民調和上個月相比，支持韓國瑜參選的人多了 5 個百分點，不支持的比率下降 4 個百分點。

Compared to another poll conducted last month, the survey shows that Han’s support rate to join the presidential election has increased by 5 percentage points while the opposition rate has decreased by 4 percentage points.

顯示有越來越多人支持他參選，但整體而言還是少數。

Even though the number of supporters increases, Yu remarked that they are still a minority.

同時透露缺乏足夠的參選合理性與正當性，是韓國瑜當前無法主動宣布投入參選的主因。

Yu also stressed that the biggest challenge for Han is a lack of “consistency and legitimacy.”