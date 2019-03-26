NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A bomb exploded in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, on Tuesday killing one person and wounding another.

The blast from a bomb planted in a private luxury car exploded in Mogadishu’s Hodan district, killing the driver and injuring a nearby pedestrian, said police Col. Ahmed Abdi.

There was no immediate claim for the bombing, the latest in a string of attacks often claimed by the Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, who are linked to al-Qaida and are fighting to topple the western-backed government protected by African Union forces.