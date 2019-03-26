台中花博閉幕進入倒數一個月，到底哪幾個地方是你在閉館前一定得去的呢？台中市政府推薦花博三園區，包括后里馬場園區的「花舞館」是最夯打卡點之一、外埔園區必逛景點是「樂農館」與「智農館」，及豐原葫蘆墩展區則打造全台第一座琉璃花園，呼籲國內外旅客把握機會，欣賞這難得的國際盛會。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – The Taichung Flora Expo is closing soon. What are the exhibits that you surely cannot miss before it ends? Well, organizers recommend the following three sites: the Blossom Pavilion in Houli Horse Ranch Park, the Waipu Expo Site’s Harvest Blessings Pavilion and the Humanitarian Eco-Tech Pavilion, as well as Taiwan’s first ever glass garden at Fengyuan Huludun Park Expo Site.

后里馬場園區的「花舞館」，由兩棟圓形建築結合鑲嵌構成一個8字迴圈形，並巧妙區分為大小兩個圓形展覽空間；小圓「蘭花館」本身是溫室建築，規劃為長期蘭花展，訴說台灣蘭花產業的發展史，；大圓「競賽館」打造花藝殿堂，舉辦各檔期不同主題的花藝競賽，邀請國內外花藝大師，展現高超花藝技巧與國產花卉之美。

The Blossom Pavilion consists of two circular buildings in the shape of number eight – the Orchid Hall is planned for long-term exhibits to tell the history of Taiwan’s orchid industry. It highlights at the same time greenhouse architecture. The Competition Hall, on the other hand, features various floriculture-themed competitions that invite masters from home and abroad to demonstrate their peculiar skills and also the beauty of local flowers.

外埔園區必逛景點是「樂農館」與「智農館」，「樂農館」以稻米、水果、蕈菇、茶葉等4種台灣重要作物為主軸，呈現台灣農業故事；「智農館」則邀請到「辜嚴倬雲植物保種中心」參展，提供超過1000種珍稀植物，也展示台灣瀕臨滅絕的原生植物、科技運用於農業的方法等。

Regarding the Waipu Expo Site, the Harvest Blessings Pavilion tells Taiwan’s story from the perspective of four major crops: rice, fruit, mushrooms, and tea. Exhibiting endangered native plants, the Humanitarian Eco-Tech Pavilion also displays over a thousand rare plants from Dr. Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center (KBCC) and the use of technology in agriculture.

豐原葫蘆墩展區則打造全台第一座琉璃花園，以「幸福花嫁」為主題，策劃專為新人打造的浪漫花嫁廊道；其中位於葫蘆墩第五展區的「遊藝花源」，結合4處現地水域景觀和地景藝術，以親子家庭族群為目標，打造如同「大地調色盤」般的夢幻場域。

The first glass garden in Taiwan themed “Happy Flower Marriage” is created especially for the newlyweds at the Fengyuan Huludun Park Expo Site. Other highlights include the fifth exhibition area, “Art Playground Flowers Cradle,” which combines water landscapes and landscape arts – a delight for families during the upcoming holiday.