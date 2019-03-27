TAIPEI (CNA) – The Taiwanese conglomerate Teco Group said Tuesday that its robots will go into service in restaurants in Australia, starting in May.

Robots made by Teco Electric & Machinery Co. will provide service in the Mos Burger chain of restaurants in Australia, Teco Group Chairman Theodore Huang (黃茂雄) said.

Mos Burger is already using the Teco service robots in some of its restaurants in Taiwan and Japan, Huang said at the opening of the 2019 Smart City Summit & Expo (SCSE) at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei.

The robots, developed by Teco Electric & Machinery, are used in logistics, medical care, security, and the service industry, according to the company.

At the expo, Teco is showcasing its technology in the fields of smart retail, smart transportation and smart community development.

Other Teco companies participating in the expo are its IT outsourcing services provider Information Technology Total Services Co., door to door delivery service Taiwan Pelican Express Co., and telecommunications equipment supplier Tecom Co., Ltd.

The companies are displaying technologies for smart lockers, cloud technology-based logistics services, electrical machinery management systems, and smart street lamps, among others.

In total, some 337 exhibitors are at this year’s SCSE, while 128 mayors and other representatives from 45 countries are expected to attend, according to the organizers.

Now in its sixth year, the annual SCSE is a major avenue for Taiwan’s information and communication technology industry to present smart city solutions and has become the largest exhibition in Asia for Internet of Things (IoT) applications, the organizers said.

The SCSE, which will run through March 29, was organized by the Taipei City government, the Taiwan Smart City Solutions Alliance and the Taipei Computer Association (TCA).

(By Chung Jung-feng and Frances Huang)