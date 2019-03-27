TAIPEI (CNA) – More than 50 kilograms of illegal drugs have been seized and three Taiwanese suspects arrested in a police operation, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) announced yesterday.

In a press conference, Hsiao Jui-hao (蕭瑞豪), deputy chief of the CIB’s 3rd Investigation Corp., told reporters that police received information last week regarding an attempt to smuggle illegal drugs from Malaysia into the country.

Police and Customs later found more than 2,000 packages in a shipment of lamps in Taoyuan.

The drugs, with a total weight of 51.23kg were concealed in the bases of the lamps, and were later found to be amphetamine with an estimated street value of NT$60 million.

By Huang Li-yun and Emerson Lim