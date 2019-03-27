HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander has the fourth-highest average salary in the major leagues in his million, three-year contract with the Houston Astros.

The 36-year-old right-hander had been due million in 2019, the final guaranteed season of a million, seven-year deal he signed with Detroit before the 2013 season.

That salary is kept in his new deal, which adds million annually in 2020 and 2021.

His average annual value of ,333,333.33 trails only Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (.5 million), Arizona pitcher Zack Greinke (.4 million) and Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado (.5 million) and is just ahead of Boston pitcher David Price and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (both million).

Verlander has a full no-trade provision as part of the deal announced last weekend.

He would get ,000 for winning a Cy Young Award, ,000 for finishing second in the voting, ,000 for third, ,000 for fourth and ,000 for fifth. He also would get ,000 for making the All-Star team, ,000 for a Gold Glove, ,000 for League Championship Series MVP and ,000 for World Series MVP.

