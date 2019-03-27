NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in industrial and technology companies.

Railroad operator Union Pacific rose 1 percent Wednesday and HP rose 0.9 percent.

WellCare Health Plans jumped 10.6 percent after the company agreed to be acquired by rival Centene for more than billion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 87 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,742. The S&P 500 rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,821.

The Nasdaq edged up 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,698.

Bond prices rose, sending yields lower. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.38 percent.