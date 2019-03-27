WASHINGTON (AP) — Buoyed by word that the special counsel found no evidence of collusion with Russia, President Donald Trump is signaling new interest in policymaking with a fresh effort on health care. But with few detailed proposals, he appears as focused on re-election as legislation.

Trump is intensifying his call to revive a failed Republican push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The pivot to health care both broadens and complicates the administration’s agenda, as many in the GOP remain skeptical that Trump will notch many policy wins in the divided legislature.

Still, the move underscores Trump’s desire to frame the 2020 debate and take on issues he views as important to his political base.