VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares rallied in extended trading Wednesday after the athleisure retailer posted better-than-expected results and issued a positive outlook.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it earned net income of .5 million, or .65 per share, in the fourth quarter. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to .85 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of .74 per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of .17 billion in the three months ended Feb. 3, up 26 percent from a year earlier and also surpassing Street forecasts of .15 billion.

Sales at stores open at least a year, a key metric of a retailer’s health, rose 6 percent. Excluding the effect of currency changes and the 53rd week in fiscal 2018, same-store sales surged 17 percent.

For the year, the company reported profit of .8 million, or .61 per share. Revenue was reported as .29 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Lululemon expects revenue in the range of million to million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be .48 to .55 per share, with revenue ranging from .7 billion to .74 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet forecast earnings per share of .41 per share on revenue of .72 billion.

Lululemon also said its board authorized the repurchase of up to million in stock.

Shares rose more than 10 percent to .40 in late trading. The stock is up 21 percent since the beginning of the year.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LULU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LULU