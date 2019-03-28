TAIPEI (CNA) – A female migrant worker from Vietnam has been detained after abandoning a newborn baby girl near a construction site in New Taipei’s Zhonghe District in the early hours yesterday, according to local police.

After reviewing video footage of the area, the 20-year-old Vietnamese woman, identified only by her surname Nguyễn, was tracked down by police later the same day and arrested in the dormitory of an electronics company in Zhonghe where she has worked for more than a year, police said.

Police also found a knife in the dormitory which they believe was used to sever the umbilical cord.

Nguyễn told police that she abandoned the baby after giving birth in the dorm room Tuesday, because she could not afford to look after her.

The baby girl, wrapped in towels and clothes, was placed in a cardboard box next to a building site and found by a passerby who called the police.

The baby is in a stable and has been taken to Shuan Ho Hospital in Zhonghe for observation, according to police.

Social workers will take care of the newborn for the time being as the mother is currently being questioned over child abandonment and is in custody, police said.

By Huang Hsu-sheng and Flor Wang