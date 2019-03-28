TAIPEI (CNA) – In anticipation of reaching its 10 billionth traveler milestone, the Taipei Metro is to give the lucky passenger a year of free rides and a laptop computer worth more than NT$30,000 (US$972), according to its website.

A total of 10 passengers – the five preceding and the five following the 10 billionth passenger – will also receive 90 days of free ridership, the website added.

To celebrate the breaking of the 10-billion mark after 23 years of operation, the Taipei Metro has organized a series of activities to create momentum ahead of the milestone, including competitions and tours of metro facilities.

A music concert jointly organized with online streaming service KKBOX is scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday at the Taipei Metro’s Da’an Park station, the website said.

As the 10 billionth passenger approaches, a statement issued by the Taipei Metro Wednesday said the 9.99 billionth passenger arrived that day at 7:23 p.m. at the Taipei 101/World Trade Center station.

By Liang Pei-chi and William Yen