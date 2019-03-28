WASHINGTON, (CNA) – The commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) said yesterday that China’s “one country, two systems” formula for unification with Taiwan does not reflect the wishes of the two sides.

According to a statement by Adm. Philip Davidson before the U.S. House Armed Services Committee regarding the Indo-Pacific region yesterday, the U.S. has “a deep and abiding interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and welcomes steps by both sides to reduce tension and improve cross-strait relations.” However, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) solution of a “one country, two systems” approach to reunification does not reflect the wishes of both sides, Davidson said.

Although Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her Democratic Progressive Party have committed to “avoid confrontation and prevent surprises” with China, the cross-strait situation is of increasing concern, given “the harsh rhetoric from Beijing toward the leadership in Taipei,” Davidson said.

Concerned with China’s military buildup across the strait, the U.S. is focused on improving joint interoperability within Taiwan’s military, improving Taiwan’s readiness and supporting Taiwan’s military in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), Davidson said.

It is rare for the USINDOPACOM to express a standpoint on China’s “one country, two systems” framework, and Davidson’s statement has been officially recorded by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Davidson reaffirmed the U.S. posture on cross-strait relations based on the TRA – that the U.S. maintains a substantive and robust unofficial relationship with Taiwan, opposes any unilateral change to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and supports a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues.

By Rita Cheng and Chi Jo-yao