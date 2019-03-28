TAIPEI (CNA) – American multinational technology company Google said yesterday it has rolled out a new search function on its Taiwan platform for users to more easily find job opportunities on various websites.

When a job-seeking query is entered on https://www.google.com.tw/, listings from across the web, including the local online job banks such as 104.com.tw, 1111.com.tw, 518.com.tw, and yes123.com.tw, will show up, Google said.

The search will list jobs based on the distance from the user’s location, with options to limit the search to approximately 2, 10, 25, 50, 100 or 300 kilometers away.

It also allows searches for jobs based on when they were posted and for the user to filter the results, selecting one day, three days, the current week or the current month.

The new job search experience is one of the commitments made by Google, to help “Taiwanese people and businesses make the most of the digital economy,” according to a statement released by the company Wednesday.

Google’s commitments also include setting up a new center in New Taipei City to foster local talent, train programmers and developers, educate local students and help local businesses go global, the statement said.

By Chiang Ming-yen and William Yen