TAIPEI (CNA) – Passengers can now purchase Taiwan High Speed Rail tickets via Facebook Messenger, even up to just one hour before departure, the Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. (THSRC) announced today.

Travelers not only can purchase tickets through Facebook Messenger but also check their reservations and make other ticket-related inquiries through the messaging platform, according to THSRC.

The platform will guide travelers to check timetables and ticket availability and make seat reservations and online payments through an app called T Express.

The high speed rail, which began service Jan. 5, 2007, connects major cities in western Taiwan between Taipei and Kaohsiung.

The 349.5-kilometer rail system is a popular method for traveling up and down the island due to its speed.

By Wang Shu-fen and Chung Yu-chen