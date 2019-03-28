由旅遊生活頻道主持人Janet（謝怡芬），與演員George（吳宇衛）夫妻檔，合演的台法合製VR作品《囍宴機器人》，剛在一年一度的SXSW美國南方電影節中入選播出。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – ‘Mechanical Souls’, a VR production made by Taiwan and French creatives and co-acted by Janet Hsieh, and actor George Young, was just screened at SXSW Film Festival, an annual festival featuring films, interactive media, and music that unfolds in Austin, Texas.

故事探討在傳統觀念與科技未來並存的未來社會，人類與科技產生的各種矛盾問題。

The story explores the notions of traditions and technology in the future, as well as the contradictions resulting from the interaction between humans and technology in society.

影片從兩個要結婚的新人，因雙方家長貪圖對方所擁有的財富及社會地位，於是新娘的媽媽為新娘挑選了一個「伴娘機器人」，但對方擅自動了原廠設定，讓這場婚禮出現了料想不到的意外…。

The movie begins with a couple planning their wedding while their parents are discussing their respective wealth and social status. The scene is followed by the bride’s mother decision to choose “a robot bridesmaid” for the wedding, but the latter eventually malfunctions.

SXSW美國南方電影節剛於3月17日落幕，《囍宴機器人》不僅順利入選該影展的VR電影單元，並入圍「最佳電影海報」、「最佳360影片」、「最佳互動」及「最佳敘事」及「最佳沉浸式體驗美術」五項大獎，放映後更獲得觀眾熱烈的迴響。

“Mechanical Souls” was not only selected as part of the Virtual Cinema Program but also nominated for five major award categories including “Excellence in Poster Design,” “360° Video: Narrative,” “Interactive,” “Storytelling,” and “Best Use of Immersive Arts.” It has also received a warm response from the audience after the screening at SXSW which ended on March 17.