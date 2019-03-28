WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Interior Department is promising to cut regulation for businesses without sacrificing environmental interests if he wins confirmation.

Washington veteran and former oil and gas lobbyist David Bernhardt appeared Thursday before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which is considering his nomination. He faced tough questioning from Senate Democrats about whether he suppressed staff warnings about the impact of agency decision-making on endangered species.

Bernhardt has been serving as Interior’s acting secretary since Ryan Zinke’s (ZIN’-keez) resignation in December amid ethics allegations.

Bernhardt told senators he was “working to reduce regulatory burdens without sacrificing environmental outcomes.”

Trump’s emphasis on opening public lands for more oil and gas development is expected to be a focus of the session.