TAIPEI (CNA) – The Cabinet approved yesterday a bill that would create high legislative thresholds for passage of any potential political agreement with China and make any such deals subject to a national referendum.

The draft bill will be submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review during the current legislative session.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at a Cabinet meeting that day that the push to get the amendment passed early this session came after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) Jan. 2 speech proposing the “one country, two systems” model for unification with Taiwan and calling for negotiations with representatives of various sectors in Taiwan on the issue, according to Cabinet spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka (谷辣斯‧尤達卡).

Xi’s speech made the government feel it is imminent to pass legislation to safeguard the country’s national sovereignty and establish a safety net for Taiwan’s democracy, Kolas said.

The legislation, which would amend the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, seeks to make cross-Taiwan Strait agreements more difficult to enact by introducing a number of requirements, including holding a national referendum before any cross-strait political agreement, such as a peace treaty, can be formally signed into effect.

Under the draft bill, the Cabinet would have to submit any proposed political agreement with China, along with an assessment of its impact on Taiwan’s constitutional system, to the Legislative Yuan 90 days before starting cross-strait negotiations on such an agreement.

The draft bill also stipulates that such a proposal must be approved by at least 75 percent of lawmakers present at a meeting consisting of at least 75 percent of the members of the legislative body before negotiations can be started.

The authority responsible for cross-strait negotiations on such an agreement must conduct talks in accordance with terms of the proposal and report to the Legislature, according to the draft legislation.

If the Legislature decides that the talks have not followed the proposal’s guidelines, it could demand a termination of the negotiations if voted on by at least half of the lawmakers.

If the Cabinet judges that such an agreement cannot be signed, it would also be required to halt negotiations and report on the situation to the Legislature.

In order for any such political agreement to take effect, it would have to be passed by at least 75 percent of the lawmakers present at a meeting consisting of at least 75 percent of the members of the legislative body and would then need to be approved via referendum with the support of at least half of the eligible electorate.

The draft bill also stipulates that negotiations on any political agreement should not include issues such as the status of national sovereignty, and the destruction, abandonment, damage or alteration of a democratic constitutional order.

By Ku Chuan and Evelyn Kao