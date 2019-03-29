TAIPEI (CNA) – The Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) yesterday made public a list of Taiwanese athletes currently suspended from competition due to failed doping tests.

The list includes 11 athletes from different disciplines ranging from powerlifting to weightlifting and bodybuilding, according to the CTOC.

One of the most notable names is that of two-time Olympic gold medalist women’s weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching (許淑淨), who has been banned for three years since January 2018 after testing positive for a prohibited substance in late 2017.

Her ban was only revealed after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) earlier this month asked the CTOC to make public the list of Taiwanese athletes currently banned from competition due to failed drug tests.

On Wednesday, CTOC Deputy Secretary-General Cheng Shih-chung (鄭世忠) said it is not the committee’s practice to publicize the names of athletes who have been banned for doping offenses and that the information was not previously disclosed “out of respect for the privacy of the athletes” and “to spare them further harm.” Also on the list was Taiwanese weightlifter Lin Tzu-chi (林子琦), a former world record holder and Asian Games gold medalist.

Lin has been banned from international competition for six years since November 2018 and stripped of all medals, prizes and titles earned since 2016 for a doping offense.

The other nine athletes are Chen Pin-sheng (陳品升), Yang Fu-chieh (楊富傑), Yeh Mu-han (葉慕涵), Chen Kung-wen (陳孔文), Wu Chou-wei (吳宙威), Chen Shih-hao (陳士豪), Chang Yu-hsi (張有錫), Chiang Kai-chieh (江凱傑) and Huang Lung-hsing (黃龍興).

According to head of the Sports Administration Kao Chin-hsung (高俊雄), any nation with three or more positive drug tests in a single event within 18 months from November 2018, when qualifying tournaments for the 2020 Olympic Games began, can be suspended from the event at the Olympics.

In the most severe cases, a nation could even be suspended from competing in future competitions until 2024, Kao said.

However, the rules will not affect Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun’s (郭婞淳) eligibility to compete at the 2020 Olympics, given that the substance issue concerning Hsu and Lin occurred prior to November 2018, he said.

Kuo won three gold medals in December 2018 at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) 5th International Qatar Cup, a qualifying competition for the 2020 Olympics.

According to the IWF, if a country has had anti-doping violations anywhere from 10-19 since the 2008 Olympics, it is only entitled to four slots (two men and two women) at the weightlifting event in Tokyo.

Most countries are allowed to have up to four male and four female slots in weightlifting at the Olympics.

By Lung Po-an and Ko Lin