TAIPEI (CNA) – Registration for the 2019 Taipei 101 Run Up race is set to open today and close on April 8 or earlier if the maximum number of entries is met, organizers said yesterday.

Now in its 15th year, the run-up event will be held on May 4, according to the organizers.

To finish the race, participants must climb 2,046 stairs, or 390 meters, to the 91st floor of the tallest building in Taiwan.

This year, the race will be divided into three categories – Elite, Individual, and Corporate Team.

The maximum number of participants in the Elite category is set at 101, while for the Individual category it is 3,800 and the entry limit for the Corporate Team category is 30 teams, each one with 20 members.

Australian Paul Crake who clocked 10 minutes, 29 seconds and Austrian Andrea Mayr who finished in 12 minutes, 38 seconds in the inaugural event in 2005 remain the male and female record holders, although in 2017 the organizers introduced NT$200,000 (US$6,475) in prize money for anyone who sets a new record.

As an added incentive, the organizers will offer the first male and female Taiwanese finishers NT$43,200 in prize money.

By Liu Lee-jung and Evelyn Kao