TAIPEI (CNA) – Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport ranks 13th among the world’s 100 best airports, based partly on its cleanliness and immigration and security services, according to the Skytrax 2019 World Airport Awards that were released yesterday.

The 13th place ranking was the best ever for the Taoyuan airport in the Skytrax awards, was three places higher than last year, and put the airport in 8th place among other top Asian gateways.

In the various categories of the awards, the Taoyuan airport’s immigration service was listed as the 4th best in the world, and its staff and baggage delivery services were ranked 7th.

The airport’s cleanliness and security services were ranked the 8th worldwide, while its accessible facilities for passengers with reduced mobility were rated the 9th best.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are based on votes by customers in the world’s largest annual airport customer satisfaction survey.

This year, Singapore’s Changi Airport retained the top position, followed by Japan’s Tokyo International Airport Haneda.

Rounding out the top five were South Korea’s Incheon International Airport, Qatar’s Hamad International Airport, and Hong Kong International Airport, in that order.

By Lee Hsin-Yin