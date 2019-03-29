TAIPEI (CNA) – Palau Asia Pacific Air (PAPA) announced yesterday that it will launch scheduled charter flights between Taoyuan and Saipan from June 5 to tap into the travel market in the region after a 12-year hiatus.

The Taoyuan-Saipan route was first introduced in 2007 and operated by EVA Airways, one of Taiwan’s leading airlines, for a short period.

Eying the market’s growth potential, the airline will use Airbus A320 aircraft to fly Mondays, Saturdays and Wednesdays every two weeks, providing 6-day, 6-day and 5-day tour packages, respectively.

Travel time between the two destinations could be reduced to about 3.5 hours, compared with more than eight hours because travelers departing from Taiwan currently have to fly to either Hong Kong or South Korea and transfer.

The inconvenient air traffic options currently keep Taiwanese visits to Saipan below 2,000 each year, the airline said.

PAPA’s service will conclude in October, when the summer flight schedule ends, said Kara Wu (吳麗萍), general manager of Sky Prince Travel Service Co., the Taiwanese travel agency that partners with the airline.

It is expected that 10,000 Taiwanese tourists will visit this summer the largest of the Northern Mariana Islands, a commonwealth of the United States in the western Pacific Ocean, Wu said.

By Lee Hsin-Yin