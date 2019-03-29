高雄市長韓國瑜女兒韓冰，推薦如果外國旅客來到高雄，一定要好好地體驗高雄道地的美食、文化與在地寺廟。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – Kaohsiung cuisine, local cultures, and temples, these are some of the highlights Han Bing (韓冰) would recommend to foreign visitors in southern Taiwan.

韓冰告訴《英文中國郵報》，她希望藉由傳統表演高雄內門宋江陣，吸引外國旅客來高雄玩。

The daughter of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) told The China Post that she hopes to see an increase in the number of foreign visitors to Kaohsiung in the near future on the sidelines of the Neimen Song Jiang Battle Ritual (內門宋江陣).

內門宋江陣是中國傳統武藝陣頭，源自清領時期墾民來臺後因官府治安不佳，村民們為了防範土匪強盜而自組地方武力。

The festival is a traditional Chinese martial arts performance that dates back to the Qing dynasty, when settlers had to band together to defend their villages from bandits because the government was unable to offer protection.

這樣的武陣漸漸在地方上大受歡迎，而相傳內門宋江陣是源自於元朝末年施耐庵（公元1296年-1372年）的《水滸傳》中，主角宋江的攻城武陣。

The popularity of battle arrays then spread among local people. Some theories ascribe the origins of the battle array to the character Song Jiang and his battle array of outlaws in the classical novel Water Margin by Shi Nai’an (1296-1372).

也有人說內門宋江陣是源於明朝名將戚繼光為了抵抗倭寇（當時侵襲中國沿海的日本海盜），所發明的「藤牌兵」、「鴛鴦陣」作戰陣行。

Others to the Ming dynasty General Qi Ji-Guang (1528-1587), who defended China’s east coast against Japanese pirates with his rattan shield division and the Mandarin duck formation.

「這是舉辦給學生參加的比賽，我就先說到這，不透露太多精采內容！」韓冰在高雄內門順賢宮敬拜完，臉上掛上一抹微笑說道。

“This is an event for students,” she added with a smile after paying her respects at the Neimen Shunxian Temple (高雄內門順賢宮) in Kaohsiung. “I will refrain from speaking too much,” she concluded.