MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — More than a dozen police cars and officers standing outside with their guns drawn filled four lanes of a freeway near Atlanta, bringing traffic to a standstill as officers confront a motorist.

Marietta police said in a brief statement that the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were shut down Friday morning due to a motorist stopped on the freeway just northwest of Atlanta. Police described the motorist as a “non-compliant driver.”

Police haven’t said whether the driver in the stopped vehicle is armed and few other details were immediately available. No injuries were immediately reported.

Traffic was backed up for miles. The standoff comes on a particularly busy day on Atlanta highways as people are traveling through the city on their way to spring break destinations.