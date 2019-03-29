ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on a freeway standoff outside Atlanta (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Video from a TV news helicopter showed police pulling a man from a car — the apparent end to a lengthy standoff that played out in the middle of an Atlanta freeway.

More than a dozen police officers with guns drawn had filled four lanes of I-75 near Atlanta, bringing Friday morning traffic to a standstill.

Marietta police said an armed driver had stopped on the freeway and wasn’t cooperating with officers. Police had followed the vehicle to I-75 since it matched the description from an armed robbery nearby.

Police said all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were shut down as they tried to negotiate with the man by phone.

News photos showed that the man was alive as he was carried away by police. No injuries have been reported.

10:55 a.m.

More than a dozen police cars and officers standing outside with their guns drawn filled four lanes of a freeway near Atlanta, bringing traffic to a standstill as they confronted an armed motorist.

Marietta police said in a brief statement that a driver stopped on the freeway was armed and not cooperating with police Friday morning.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were shut down just northwest of Atlanta. Police described the motorist as a “non-compliant driver.”

Few other details were immediately available, and no injuries were immediately reported.

Traffic was backed up for miles. The standoff comes on a particularly busy day on Atlanta highways as people are traveling through the city on their way to spring break destinations.

The situation was unfolding near SunTrust Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, but no game was planned Friday.