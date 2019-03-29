NEW YORK (AP) — Liam Neeson is again apologizing for revealing that he wanted to kill a random black person nearly 40 years ago after a close friend had been raped by a black man.

Neeson issued a statement Friday apologized for “hurtful and divisive” comments that “do not reflect, in any way, my true feelings nor me.”

The actor caused a firestorm in early February when he told The Independent that after learning his friend’s attacker was black, he hoped a black person “would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him.”

He later told “Good Morning America” that he is not a racist and moved past his desire for violence after seeking help from a priest and from friends.