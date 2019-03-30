中華職棒桃猿隊專屬啦啦隊LamiGirls日前發布影片，邀您熱愛英文的你，和The China Post一同學英文。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – Cheerleading squad LamiGirls of Taiwan’s Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) team Lamigo Monkeys published a video earlier this week to encourage you to learn English with The China Post.

影片中的六位現役成員，倪暄（Eli）、亞璇（Lydia）、曲羿（ChuChu）、羚小鹿（Yashiuan）、凱莉絲（Kelis）、夢潔（Candy）對著鏡頭自我介紹，並一同對觀眾大聲喊話「The China Post看新聞學英文」，邀請廣大的線上讀者利用The China Post提供的雙語新聞時事, 一同走向國際。

Six of cheerleading members — Eli, Lydia, ChuChu, Yashiuan, Kelis and Candy — introduced themselves with their English names in front of the camera to engage Taiwan people in reading and speaking English, stressing a chance to “read news and learn English with The China Post” in becoming internationally-minded.

隨著近年來職棒再開新紀元，LamiGrils啦啦隊成員表示「It is fun to learn English!」除了邀請大家充實自己之外，更說明了時下學好英文，與發揮國人國際力的關聯性與重要性。

“Learning English is fun!” LamiGrils hailed. It is evident from the cheerleaders’ words that English has become especially critical in not only self-fulfillment but in a nation’s development in general since the local CPBL also fostered to usher in its new epoch.

The China Post（英文中國郵報）成立於1952年，為台灣最大的英文新聞媒體，曾為4、5年級生的最愛與國人的教課書教材。

Since its establishment in 1952, The China Post has been one of Taiwan’s largest English-language media outlets and was once the textbook materials in just a few decades back in the nation’s history.

集團在宣布停止印刷後，於去年10月改版數位化、電子化，並與NOWnews今日新聞集團整併，走過67年歷史的風風雨雨，至今仍跟隨時代脈動前進，屹立不搖。

Shortly after the company ceased printing in 2017, its production turned fully digital with media giant NOWnews to create a larger platform for the readers of nowadays, at home and abroad, continuing its history that has been in place for over 67 years.

時至今日，The China Post除了全英文時事外，更提供雙語區新聞，讀者可以透過點擊NOWnews平台，收報每天給您的最佳播送。

Aside from the English news it provides, bilingual news stories are also available on both sides of the platforms. Readers can access to the bilingual section from both NOWnews and The China Post.