TAIPEI (CNA) – With northeasterly winds moving in, daytime temperatures in northern Taiwan are forecast to fall to some extent today, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The CWB said due to the wind system, highs in northern Taiwan are expected to fall to 25 degrees Celsius Saturday from around 28 degrees on Friday.

But central and southern Taiwan are expected to see little impact from northeasterly winds, with daytime highs to range between 29 and 30 degrees Saturday, about the same as Friday, the CWB said.

The strength of rain in northern and eastern Taiwan could be more obvious on Saturday, but cloudy skies with no rain are possible in most of western Taiwan, except the mountainous regions, where sporadic showers are likely, the CWB said.

The day-night temperature gap, in particular in central and southern Taiwan, is expected to remain wide, the CWB said, urging people to keep warm at night.

According to the CWB, the mercury is expected to fall to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan and 19-20 degrees in central and southern Taiwan on Saturday.

No foggy conditions are forecast, but the CWB warned of strong winds and big waves in the areas north of central Taiwan, in the east, including Green Island and Orchid Island, as well as the Hengchun Peninsula in the south and the outlying Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu islands.

Meanwhile, the air quality in some areas of northern and central Taiwan, Yilan and Hualien in the east, and Kinmen and Penghu islands was fair on Saturday, according to the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).

However, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was flashing an “orange alert” in some parts of Yunlin, Chiayi and Tainan, Kaohsiung, Pingtung and Matsu counties and cities, indicating unhealthy levels of pollutants for sensitive groups, the EPA said.

By Wu Chia-ying and Frances Huang