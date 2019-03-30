由模特兒轉戰歌壇的Luji黃莉，是A-Lin的姊姊，她將於4月12日推出首張迷你專輯《之後》。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – Former model Luji Huang, a sister of Taiwanese renowned singer-songwriter A-Lin, is scheduled to release her first mini-album “Afterwards” on April 12.

新專輯中Luji黃莉首波主打〈Late night〉，她希望歌迷在忙碌的生活中收聽然後適時得放鬆自己。

Asked about “Late Night,” a highlight of the album, the singer said that she wants her fans to slow down and get some rest by enjoying the ambience of the song.

同時Luji黃莉也交出了首次的填詞作品，不過交詞的過程中幾度卡關，為此特別買了機票一個人飛到峇里島度假，在星空下泳池邊完成了這首歌詞的創作。

More importantly, the release would mark a debut for Luji as a lyricist. She said that she encountered difficulties in lyric-writing and had to spend some time by herself during an inspiring trip in Bali to get her latest production done by a pool in a starry night.

黃莉希望這首歌喚醒女生朋友要更愛自己，每天至少空出兩個小時舒服的洗一個澡並好好保養自己。

What’s important of the album is actually the awareness Luji wants to raise among her female fans — one that is regarding the overlooked trait of loving and self-caring personality among modern city girls on the go, who she is encouraging to spend more quality time on one’s own, such as to take a two-hour bath and apply skin care after work.

因此MV特別拉到飯店房間裡拍攝，片中以實境方式拍攝黃莉結束一天的工作回到飯店，聽音樂、跳舞、換浴袍、淋浴、泡澡等畫面，

As a result, the music video was shot in a hotel room to show “by the example” what typically happens after work for the singer and songwriter. Her evening would start from arriving at a hotel and turning up the music to slightly grooving along into the shower and bath for some quality time.

Luji黃莉將在浴室裡的私密動作搬上鏡頭，希望以自身經驗來分享給女人們，不管再忙回到家別忘了寵愛自己。

Covering scenes close to reality in the music video, Luji wants to present her firsthand experiences among her fans and reminds them to love themselves more.