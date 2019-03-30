ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A rescue in the Mediterranean Sea that took an ominous turn has raised concerns that some ship captains might become reluctant to save migrants in distress at sea, fearing they could lose control of their ship.

A cargo ship was asked to pick up nearly 100 people who needed rescue at sea. The ship did. But when daylight came Wednesday and the migrants realized they were headed back to lawless Libya, which they had just left, some revolted, commandeering the ship and forcing it to head to Europe.

The temporary hijacking this week of the El Hiblu 1 cargo ship was described by Italy’s hard-line interior minister as an act of “piracy.” Aid groups called it an act of “self-defense” against Europe’s inhumane immigration policies.