TAIPEI (The China Post) – Former model Luji Huang, a sister of Taiwanese renowned singer-songwriter A-Lin, is scheduled to release her first mini-album “Afterwards” on April 12.

Asked about “Late Night,” a highlight of the album, the singer said that she wants her fans to slow down and get some rest by enjoying the ambience of the song.

More importantly, the release would mark a debut for Luji as a lyricist. She said that she encountered difficulties in lyric-writing and had to spend some time by herself during an inspiring trip in Bali to get her latest production done by a pool in a starry night.

What’s important about the album is actually the awareness Luji wants to raise among her female fans — one that is regarding the overlooked trait of loving and self-caring personality among modern city girls on the go, as she is encouraging them to spend more quality time on one’s own, such as to take a two-hour bath and apply skin care after work.

As a result, the music video was shot in a hotel room to show “by the example” what typically happens after work for the singer and songwriter. Her evening would start from arriving at a hotel and turning up the music to slightly grooving along into the shower and bath for some quality time.

Covering scenes close to reality in the music video, Luji wants to present her firsthand experiences among her fans and reminds them to love themselves more.