一輛藍寶堅尼於南迴公路草埔往屏東方向與油罐車發生相撞，車禍時間估計為今(31)日上午8時。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – A Lamborghini sports car and a tank truck were found heavily smashed up at around 8 a.m. on March 31 on the Chaopu-Pingtung intersection of the local South-Link Highway.

油罐車撞擊後翻覆山坡，價值兩千萬的藍寶堅尼則是車頭全毀。

Careening through the crash, the truck fell down a shallow ravine beside the highway while the front hood of the NT$20 million Italian sports car was completely shattered.

根據了解，油罐車撞擊後翻覆下山，現場則散落一地超跑藍寶堅尼的車頭碎片。

The debris of the Lamborghini’s front hood littered the scene while the tank truck lied in the ravine after it tumbled down the roadway.

消防人員於第一時間趕到現場實施救援，警方亦到場釐清事故原因。

Local police at the scene said they rescued occupants of both vehicles before further investigating the cause of the accident.

警消表示駕駛已獲救援，但肇事原因目前不詳。細節則待警方和2名駕駛釐清。

According to the fire department, the driver of the tank truck was rescued first while the Lamborghini driver was slowly extracted from the car. Details of the accident remain unclear as both men were sent to the hospital.