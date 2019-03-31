時空旅行一直是人類的願望，也是電影中常見的題材，你相信在我們的生活中，其實有著為數不少的「未來人」嗎？

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Time travelling — a term more often coined in science-fiction movies and a far-fetched reality of all human beings — has now come to vivid display in our lives, but the question remains: Do you believe it?

美國一名男子亞當（Adam Archon）因宣稱自己是來自2045年的未來人，並透露已故民權領袖馬丁路德金的孫女約蘭達，將會是美國最偉大的總統，因此聲名大噪。

A self-titled time traveller named Adam Archon said he comes from the year of 2045 and revealed in a YouTube video some interesting facts about our future, including that Martin Luther King Jr’s granddaughter Yolanda Renee King will be the greatest U.S. president. He states that has brought him a lot of public attention from around the world.

近日專門探索超自然現象及不可思議事件的YouTube頻道「Apex TV 」邀請他，在節目上接受測謊，結果測謊機竟顯示「正確」，也就是說「未來人」亞當並未說謊，不過很多網友看過影片後，都表示半信半疑。

In an investigation into his claims, paranormal YouTube channel “Apex TV” invited him to speak through a lie detector connected to his hands, and the result was that all of his remarks were surprisingly met with “True” signals on the screen, meaning that the “time traveller” did not just give “mere predictions.” However, several netizens still remained sceptical about the video content’s authenticity.

這名「未來人」自稱出生於2019年12月，對於未來許多事情都瞭若指掌，從2045年穿越而來，並稱自己的手已被植入晶片。

Claiming to be born only in Dec. 2019 and journeyed to the present time from 2045, the mysterious man rattled off our future much more than most can understand. During the lie detector test, Adam said he also has an implanted chip in his hand and that has something to do with his identity.

畫面中可以看到，男子的臉部打上了馬賽克，每當他回答問題時，如果在測謊儀器的螢幕上出現「真話」（True）的字樣，就表示該題通過測謊。

Adam passed all the machine test with “True” flashed as he answered questions during the interview, where his face was blurred out the whole way to protect his identity.

這段長約10分鐘的影片中，未來人回答多個問題，其中包括外星人將於2028年登陸月球、未來的世界將被AI統治、2030年世界上所有國家將會統一、未來許多大城市將因海平面上升而消失、馬丁路德金的孫女約蘭達將會擔任總統，她也是史上最傑出的美國總統。

The uploaded interview lasted about 10 minutes in length. Though doubtful, some major subjects the man from the future revealed include that aliens make their moon-landing in 2028, the future world is to be governed by what is now called Artificial Intelligence as all countries unify in 2030, coastal cities, such as Los Angels, will be submerged under the ocean, and that Martin Luther King Jr’s granddaughter Yolanda Renee King will be greatest the U.S. president.

此外，他透露，2045年時恐龍已成功複製，可以在恐龍動物園看到。儘管男子通過測謊，並言之鑿鑿，但網友並不買單，對於測謊結果提出諸多質疑。

Furthermore, he also pointed out that clone dinosaurs will be seen in dinosaur zoos in 2045. Nonetheless, not every viewer believes in Adam’s remarks after all.