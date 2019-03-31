LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disney’s “Dumbo” isn’t exactly taking flight at the North American box office the way its other live-action remakes of animated classics have.

The Walt Disney Co. says Sunday that the Tim Burton-directed film has earned an estimated million domestically against a million production budget. It’s less than half of what “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Jungle Book” opened to.

“Dumbo” did bump Jordan Peele’s “Us” to second place. “Us” added .6 million, bringing its domestic total to .2 million in its second week.

“Captain Marvel” landed in third place with an additional million. It’s now earned over million in North America.

“Five Feet Apart” took fourth place with .3 million and the faith-based pregnancy movie “Unplanned” rounded out the top five with .1 million.