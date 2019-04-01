SHANGHAI, March 31 (CNA) – An explosion at a Taiwanese metal factory in eastern China yesterday has left seven people dead and five injured.

The blast occurred at 7:12 a.m. at the factory site of Kunshan Han Ding Precision Metal Co., Ltd. in Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province, according to a local government post on social media.

Initial investigations indicated that the explosion occurred at a scrap metal storage facility at the site, causing a fire that claimed seven lives and left five people injured, including one who is in serious condition, the post said.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, according to the local government.

Photos taken by Taiwanese in the area showed a dark mushroom cloud over the factory site, reaching hundreds of meters into the sky.

Kunshan Han Ding Precision Metal Co. Ltd., which manufactures electrical conduction accessories and alloys, employs about 2,500 workers.

The plant was set up in Kunshan in 2004 as a subsidiary of Waffer Technology Corp., which is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

The explosion at the Kunshan plant was the second deadly blast in less than two weeks in Jiangsu Province. On March 21, an explosion at a chemical plant in the province’s Xiangshui County killed at least 78 people.

By Chang,Shu-ling and Emerson Lim