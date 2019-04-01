WASHINGTON (AP) — TSA’s social media presence has been something of a model for other federal agencies — striking a tone is humorous, but still gives travelers informational dos and don’ts. And in this age, it’s increasingly important.

The brain behind the operation, Curtis “Bob” Burns, quietly started with a blog about six years ago, directly communicating questions about travel and TSA. He built an Instagram following from nothing to nearly 1 million followers using feeds from TSA officers in airports around the country — and a hefty dose of dad humor.

But Burns, a U.S. Army veteran from Ohio and father of two girls, died suddenly in October at age 48, leaving a void. David Johnston is the new social media manager and he’s trying to carry on in Burns’ absence.