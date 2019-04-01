TAIPEI (CNA) – A magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolted northeastern Taiwan at 10:54 a.m. today, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was located at sea about 53.3 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 127.5 km, the bureau’s Seismology Center said.

The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in Sanxing Township, Yilan, where it measured 3 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale.

Several other areas in New Taipei, Hualien and Taichung also recorded an intensity of 2.

By Lee Hsin-Yin