WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee will prepare subpoenas this week seeking special counsel Robert Mueller’s full Russia report. This, as the Justice Department appears likely to miss an April 2 deadline set by Democrats for the report’s release.

The Judiciary panel plans to vote on subpoenas Wednesday. The chairmen of several House committees demanded the full report last week after Attorney General William Barr released a four-page summary laying out the report’s “principal conclusions.”

The committee vote would not automatically issue subpoenas but authorize House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler to send them.

The panel will also vote to authorize subpoenas related to a number of President Donald Trump’s former top advisers, including Steve Bannon, Hope Hicks, Reince Priebus, Donald McGahn and Ann Donaldson.