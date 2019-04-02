TAIPEI (CNA) – A bilateral agreement signed between Taiwan and Nicaragua that eliminates requirements to re-authenticate foreign documents took effect March 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday.

The Central American ally is the second country to have established such an agreement with Taiwan, after Paraguay, the ministry said.

Under the agreement, documents from Taiwan to be used in Nicaragua will only have to be authenticated at the Bureau of Consular Affairs or MOFA offices in central, southern, eastern and southwestern Taiwan.

Likewise, documents from Nicaragua will only have to be authenticated at the Central American ally’s foreign affairs document authentication offices before they can be used in Taiwan, according to the statement.

The deal is aimed at providing greater convenience and mutual benefits for people in the two countries by simplifying document legalization procedures and reducing costs by not requiring documents to be re-authenticated by the respective embassies, the ministry said.

By Ku Chuan and Evelyn Kao