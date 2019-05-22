AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Nearly two years after Hurricane Harvey battered Houston and the Texas coast, state lawmakers approved setting aside more than billion to help pay for flood control projects.

The bill sent to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday had been deemed a priority after the Category 4 hurricane struck the Texas coast in 2017 and dumped more than 50 inches of rain on Houston.

Harvey caused an estimated 25 billion in damage . At least 68 people directly died from Harvey’s effects.

The bill would allow local governments to apply for grants for flood control and planning projects.

A state report in January warned that powerful natural disasters on the scale of Harvey’s deadly destruction will become more frequent because of a changing climate.