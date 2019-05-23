LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense lawyer says there’s more to know than a bus security video clip shows about a murder case against a woman accused of killing a 74-year-old man by shoving him off a public bus in Las Vegas.

Attorney Michael Becker, representing 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop, said Thursday that unspecified “circumstances and events” that have yet to be made public preceded Serge Fournier’s death.

A judge rescheduled a preliminary hearing of evidence for July 17.

Fournier died April 23, a month after falling face-first from the bus to a sidewalk. Authorities ruled his death a homicide resulting from his injuries.

Witnesses told police Fournier had asked Bishop to be nice to other passengers.

The judge let Bishop remain free on 00,000 bond with strict electronic monitoring.