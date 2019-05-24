ANTIBES, France (AP) — Kendall Jenner, Antonio Banderas and other stars attending the nearby Cannes Film Festival have turned out for the 26th amfAR Gala to raise money for AIDS research.

Mariah Carey gave a special performance for dinner guests along with Tom Jones and Dua Lipa during Thursday’s event at the famed Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Charli XCX sang at the after-party.

The event is a fixture during the festival with its black-tie dinner, star-filled auction and fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld. The looks were auctioned off for one million euros (.12 million).

Pamela Anderson, Patricia Arquette, Rebel Wilson and Adrien Brody were also among the stars who attended.

AmfAR is among the world’s leading non-profit organizations supporting AIDS research, prevention and education and has invested nearly 50 million in its program.