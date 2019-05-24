NEW YORK (AP) — A tentative deal is close to settling lawsuits brought against the television and film company co-founded by Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by scores of women.

Adam Harris, a lawyer for studio co-founder Bob Weinstein, told a bankruptcy court judge Thursday that “an economic agreement in principal” has been reached. The amount of the settlement wasn’t provided.

More than 15 lawsuits have been filed accusing Harvey Weinstein or the company of misconduct. The settlement would cover many of them, including a class action by alleged victims and a suit by the New York attorney general.

The scandal forced the studio into bankruptcy.

Harvey Weinstein also faces criminal charges of rape and performing a forcible sex act.

He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.