TAIPEI (CNA) — U.S.-based consumer electronics giant Apple Inc. will soon open its second official store in Taiwan, and it will be located in the busy Xinyi District of Taipei, the company said Friday.

Apple said it will soon release the schedule and other details related to the new store’s opening, but it released a photo showing the store as it stands at present on the corner of Songshou Road and Songren Road.

Based on the photo, the new Apple Store will resemble Apple’s flagship outlet in Chicago — Apple Michigan Avenue — an airy glass box with a curved-edge roof modeled on a MacBook.

“Creativity begins here,” read a message on the structure.

Apple sells most of its products in Taiwan through its own online channel and authorized resellers like Studio A, iStore, and Data Express in Taiwan, in addition to its official store.

Apple opened its first official store in Taiwan in the Taipei 101 shopping mall.

Many local consumers had expressed hopes that the second Apple Store would be located in an independent location, unlike the first one which is part of a shopping mall.

After Apple released the information about its second store in Taipei, some netizens in Taiwan said they hoped Apple will open its next official store outside of Taipei.

Apple appears to be recruiting people for the new store. On its Taiwan website Friday, the company said it is looking for newcomers in 12 positions, including store leaders, market leaders, managers, senior managers, technicians, and innovations, operations and commerce specialists.

Apple said the newcomers will not work in its official store in the Taipei 101 shopping center but at “a different location” in Taiwan.

By Jiang Ming-yan and Frances Huang