WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Playing partners Jennifer Song and Jacqui Concolino stuck together in the Pure Silk Championship. Bronte Law kept up, too.

Rebounding from a bogey on the par-4 14th with three straight birdies, Law shot a 3-under 68 on Friday afternoon at Kingsmill Resort to match early starters Song and Concolino at 9-under 133.

Song, tied for the first-round lead with Law and Anna Nordqvist, also had a 68.

Concolino had a 67 alongside Song in the first group of the day off the 10th tee.

The three leaders are winless on the LPGA Tour.

Carlota Ciganda and Madelene Sagstrom were a stroke back in the final event before the U.S. Women’s Open next week at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina. Ciganda had a 65, and Sagstrom shot 66.