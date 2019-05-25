擁擠的聖母峰上又有四人不幸喪命 | Four more deaths on overcrowded Mount Everest

據報導，又有四名登山者在攀登世界第一高峰聖母峰時死亡，再度凸顯塞車潮造 成聖母峰登山客相繼喪命事態值得關注。

Four further deaths have been reported on Mount Everest amid heightened concern of overcrowding on the world’s highest mountain.

在短暫的四月和五月攀登季結束之前，短暫的好天氣已經造成登山客在聖母峰登 頂「死亡地帶」交通堵塞，因為登頂大塞車，進一步導致多名登山客因為缺氧、 疲憊、體力不支、脫水而不幸喪命。

A small window of good weather before the end of the short April and May climbing season has created a traffic jam of climbers in the Everest “death zone,” leading to exhaustion, dehydration and death.

尼泊爾官員周五表示，已有三名印度登山客和一名夏爾巴人嚮導(喜馬拉雅山的 部族)不幸喪生。 這三名印度人，名叫卡喀米(Anjali Sharad Kulkarni)，54 歲，卡帕那達斯(Kalpana Das)，49 歲，和貝葛旺(Nihal Ashpak Bagwan)，27 歲，據報導，他們在登上到巔峰後下山途中死於體力不支，疲憊衰竭。

Nepali officials said on Friday that three Indian climbers and one Sherpa guide had died. The three Indians, named as Anjali Sharad Kulkarni, 54, Kalpana Das, 49, and Nihal Ashpak Bagwan, 27, reportedly died from exhaustion while descending after reaching the peak.

「因為登山客太多造成『塞車潮』，登山後必須大排長龍，漫長等待下山，貝葛 旺(Bagwan)死於脫水，疲憊和衰竭，」Peak Promotion 徒步旅行社的保德爾 (Keshab Paudel) 說道。 「我們不知道『塞車潮』持續了多長時間，也數不清 有多少登山客堵在山頂附近窄窄的一條下山道上。」

“Bagwan died of dehydration, exhaustion and tiredness after being caught in the jam of climbers,” said Keshab Paudel of the Peak Promotion hiking agency. “We don’t know for how long the jam lasted nor how many climbers were clogged by a single line near the summit,” Paudel said.

尼泊爾登山協會前主席夏普爾(Ang Tsering Sherpa)表示，為了等待稍縱即逝很 短的適當下山天候，許多登山客不得不在山頂等待。

Ang Tsering Sherpa, former president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, said that many climbers have had to wait below the summit during a narrow time of suitable weather.

他說：「花費很長時在死亡地帶等待，會增加凍傷，高山症的反應，甚至死亡的 風險。」

在西藏山脈方面(聖母峰橫跨西藏和尼泊爾邊境)，一名瑞士男子和一名奧地利男 子已經死亡。 尼泊爾今年已發出創歷史新高的 381 張登頂聖母峰的許可證。

“Spending a long time above the death zone increases the risk of frostbite, altitude sickness and even death,” he said.

最近的四起死亡事件使得今年登山季的死亡人數至少達到七人。 一名美國人和 印度人在遭遇登山客大塞車後於週三病倒並死亡。 本月一名愛爾蘭登山客也失 踪，並被推定死亡。

The four latest deaths bring the death toll during the climbing season this year to at least seven. An American and Indian fell ill and died on Wednesday after being stuck in a bottleneck of climbers. An Irish climber this month also went missing and is presumed dead.

在西藏山脈方面(聖母峰橫跨西藏和尼泊爾邊境)，一名瑞士男子和一名奧地利男 子已經死亡。 尼泊爾今年已發出創歷史新高的 381 張登頂聖母峰的許可證。

On the Tibetan side, a Swiss man and an Austrian man have died. Nepal has issued a record 381 permits to climb to the top of Everest this year.

有關官員說，聖母峰上平均每年約有五到十名登山客喪生。

Officials say between five and ten climbers die on Mount Everest in an average climbing year.