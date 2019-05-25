韓國3D手遊《凱薩》初夏改版　開放限定副本「次元之森」| Early summer patch update available for Korean 3D mobile game ‘Kaiser’

由原《天堂2》開發團隊Pathfinder8、鳳凰數位娛樂所代理，正統韓國3D城戰MMO手遊鉅作《凱薩》，今(16)日展開初夏改版！

TAIPEI (The China Post) – Presented by Pathfinder8, the developers of “Lineage 2,” and Phoenix games, Korean 3D MMO mobile game “Kaiser” launched its early summer update on May 16.

本次改版將開放更高難度的全新限定活動副本「次元之森」，玩家將挑戰未知的兇猛怪物還能透過副本獎勵製作歐菲莉亞的祝福寶箱。

This patch update opens a brand-new quest, the “Dimensional Forest,” allowing players to challenge fierce unknown creeps and forge a loot chest with quest loots,

最新版本也將新增全新裝備系統【守護石】，藉由不同守護石增加不同屬性效果；增加弓手與刺客全新【輔助裝備】，穿上裝備的玩家們將能在各種戰鬥中，成為攻守兼備的高手！

This newest patch also launches a brand-new equipment system, called “Guardian Stones,” allowing you to gain different battle effects. A new “Supportive Equipment” is also added for archer and assassins, granting players more defensive stats.

此外，新增符文二次覺醒，在符文覺醒最高等後，開啟二階符文，轉換成全新屬性加成；

In addition, this patch introduces a second awakening system for runes. Runes would transform into tier two runes after achieving highest level during first awakening, they can also unlock new stats bonuses.

針對四大職業推出全新被動技能書，玩家將能透過技能書獲得更多實用的被動技能，提升自身能力，往更強大的勇者之路前進！

And for the four main roles, a new passive spellbook is introduced, allowing players to gain pragmatic passive skills that strengthen their power and forge their way throughout the adventure.

擊破邪惡力量！全新活動副本「次元之森」限定開放 | Defeat the devils! New quest “Dimensional Forest” released

看似寂靜且綠意盎然的森林裡，吞噬了不少試圖進入冒險的靈魂，到底這股暗藏著未知的邪惡力量是什麼？現在，等待勇者們來一一擊破！全新限定活動副本「次元之森」有別以往，副本中各式各樣的怪物殺傷力不容小覷！

The calm looking greens devoured brave souls that tried to venture in it. What is the truth behind this unknown monster? It’s now awaiting new challenges. This new quest, called “Dimensional Forest,” introduces stronger creeps that shouldn’t be underestimated.

不管是噴出致命毒液的次元塔弗拉斯、兇殘的次元監視者，或是善於暗殺的次元探索者，都可能帶來一擊必殺的驚人攻擊性，所以玩家盡量以組隊方式探險才能降低死亡機率。

From lethal venom to violent attacks to nimble assassinations, enemy creeps in this quest all have the potential to one-shot players, so players should team up to lower the chances of dying.

而次元之森分為上、下層兩大活動副本，每日入場時間總共為兩小時，只要擊殺怪物將有機率獲得兩種特殊活動道具—【次元寶箱】和【次元鑰匙】。

“Dimensional Forest” is divided into two quests, upper level, and lower level. The maximum time in the quest is two hours per day. Players have a chance of obtaining a “Dimensional Loot box” and “Dimensional Key” after defeating creeps.

玩家將道具透過製作功能【歐菲莉亞的委託活動】來製作【歐菲莉亞的祝福寶箱】，製作完成並開啟寶箱將有機會隨機獲得稀有寵物、英雄裝備和高階技能書等豐厚獎勵！

Players would forge “Ophelia’s Blessing” loot box through the functions “Ophelia’s Request”. The loot box has a chance of granting players rewards such as rare pets, player item, and advanced spell books.

提升屬性與專屬技能！全新裝備「守護石」華麗登場 | Raising stats and Exclusive skills! New Equipment ‘Guardian Stones’!

本次改版針對裝備系統新增了全新飾品「守護石」，玩家可透過格羅斯特城的【裝備商人-凱莉】購買，但守護石為時效性的飾品，能在有限時間內帶來強大的屬性加成效果，甚至有機率地發動技能。

This patch update introduces new equipment system, the “Guardian Stones.” Players can purchase Guardian Stones from “Equipment Merchant – Kelly” located in Gloucester. Guardian Stones are a consumable accessory that would grant players large buffs in a limited amount of time and a small chance of proccing exclusive skills.

例如金黃色守護石除了能加成防禦力、迴避、HP與金幣獲得量以外，被攻擊時有一定機率發動【守護石之護】；

For example, in addition from buffs in defense, HP, dodging, and amount of gold received, players that are equipped with the golden guardian stone have a chance of proccing “Guardian Stone’s Blessing” when attacked.

至於鮮紅色守護石在加成攻擊力、HP與金幣獲得量的同時，能在攻擊時有機率發動技能【守護石之怒】。對玩家而言，守護石功能可說是「一石多用」！

On the other hand, blood red guardian stone grants buff in the attack, HP, and amount of gold received while providing a chance of proccing “Guardian Stone’s Rage.” The abilities granted by the Guardian Stones allow players to kill two birds with one stone.

攻守兼備！弓箭手與刺客【輔助裝備】強悍降臨 | Defensive and Offensive! New ‘Supportive Equipment’ introduced for archers and assassins

繼戰士與魔法師以後，《凱薩》手遊全新版本也增加了弓箭手與刺客的專屬【輔助裝備】！

After warriors and mages, the new update of “Kaiser” also introduces supportive equipment for archers and assassins.

不論是弓箭手專屬，稀有等級的【神射手箭筒】、英雄等級的【月桂木箭筒】，或是傳說等級的【黑骨箭筒】；刺客專屬的稀有【皮革臂甲】、英雄等級的【名匠臂甲】、傳說等級的【死神臂甲】將能帶來不同屬性數值加成。

Both archer’s supportive equipment – rare level Marksman’s Quiver; Hero level Laurel Quiver; Legendary level Black Bone Quiver – and assassin’s supportive equipment – rare level Cloth Armor; Hero level Craftsman’s Armor; Legendary level Thanatos’ Armor – grants buffs to different stats.

玩家可蒐集相關道具，透過製作系統製作輔助裝備，而輔助裝備還能和相同階級的裝備產生套裝效果，想成為攻守皆備的高手不再是難事！

Players can obtain supportive equipment by collecting materials and forging them through the equipment forging system. Supportive item can also resonate with same level items to grant equipment buffs, allowing players to equip both defensively and offensively no longer a dream.

迎接《凱薩》手遊夏日改版 28天登入簽到好禮送！ | New Login Campaign

《凱薩》手遊夏日改版來臨，營運團隊也規劃了一連串限定活動回饋廣大玩家！

With the summer update, development group presented new campaigns to celebrate with players.

【28日簽到獎勵】 | 28 days login campaign

為感謝玩家支持與付出，28日簽到獎勵對象將區分為一般玩家、老手回歸(60天內帳號沒有登入連線紀錄的玩家)，以及新手玩家(新創帳號的玩家)三種類型。

To show appreciations for players’ support, a new login campaign that will last 28 days has been launched. Players would be split into three groups: normal players, returning players (no login record for the last 60 days), and new players (players with a new account).

除了每日將有不同階段的豐厚獎勵以外，系統將依照角色職業發送稀有階級的專屬裝備禮包！

Players would receive various gifts every day. Furthermore, they would receive rare level exclusive items according to the player’s role.

除了登入回饋活動以外，商城也新增坐騎「獨角獸」、「次元鑰匙禮包」、「黃金豬年禮物盒」等特別商品，想知道改版詳細介紹與活動細節，請關注《凱薩》手遊官方粉絲團最新官方公告！

There are also new items such as “unicorns,” “Dimensional Key bundle,” and “Golden pig year bundle” are available for purchase in the game store. For more details of patch update and events, please visit the official fan page of “Kaiser” for the newest information.