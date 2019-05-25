SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A retrospective of Andy Warhol’s work on display in San Francisco captures his use of artwork to create public personas for his subjects the way people do now using social media.

“Andy Warhol — From A to B and Back Again” opened this week at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. It runs through Sept. 2.

Organizers say the exhibit illustrates how Warhol embraced personal branding decades ago and foreshadowed the digital age.

It includes more than 300 works spanning Warhol’s 40-year career.

The show debuted at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York. It will travel to the Art Institute of Chicago later this year.